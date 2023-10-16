HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Hopkins County Schools has been awarded $1.5 million to improve student futures, as part of its induction into the Kentucky Community Schools Initiative. Officials are calling it a “community-centered approach to education,” tailored to the needs of each district.

The money will go toward the expansion of programs at Madisonville-North Hopkins High School and Browning Springs Middle School. It will also fund the creation of a community director position to work with students and families.