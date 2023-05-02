HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Four Kentucky educators have been named as finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) award, and one of the finalists in science is Brian Welch of Madisonville North Hopkins High School.

A news release says each year, a national committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, education researchers, district-level personnel and classroom teachers recommends up to 108 teachers to receive PAEMST awards.

Officials say the award is given to up to two teachers in either mathematics or science from each state, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. territories, along with schools operated by the Department of Defense in the United States and overseas.

The news release says the awards program is administered by the National Science Foundation on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.