HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director at Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, was recognized as a “30 under 40 Successful People” by Western Kentucky Business Journal.

Officials say Tapp’s leadership and contributions to the community have garnered some recognition alongside two other young professionals from Hopkins County, Logan McGary of Secura Insurance and JD Lester of Cole and Durham Insurance.

A news release says the “30 under 40 Successful People” awards, presented annually by the Western Kentucky Business Journal, celebrate young professionals who have exhibited exceptional talent, leadership, and dedication in their respective fields.

Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation says in her role as Business Relationship Director at MHCEDC, Tapp has consistently demonstrated a remarkable aptitude for building strategic partnerships and driving economic prosperity. Officials say her passion for enhancing the business landscape of Madisonville and Hopkins County has been instrumental in promoting job creation and collaboration among industry leaders. The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation says Tapp’s visionary approach and ability to forge strong connections with local stakeholders have played a pivotal role in the region’s economic success.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be recognized as one of the ’30 under 40 Successful People’ by the Western Kentucky Business Journal,” expressed Tapp. “This recognition is a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation team, as well as the unwavering support of our community. I am proud to share this accolade with friends and colleagues Logan McGary and JD Lester, who have also been instrumental in shaping the future of Hopkins County.”