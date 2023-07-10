HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Young Professionals will honor individuals who left their mark on the community at this year’s Hopkins County Hall of Fame Dinner.

Officials state the event will take place on July 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Mahr Park Arboretum, Event Barn A.

Officials also state four nominees will be recognized at the event. The nominees being honored are:

Katherine Van Hooser, Chief Engineer at the Marshall Space Flight Center

Dr. Judith Rhodes, President of Madisonville Community College from 1998-2016

Mayor Albert Jackson, City of Earlington, Kentucky, international basketball player, teacher and founder of Limitless Achievements Inc.

Jerry P. Rhodes, esteemed Attorney and former State Senator from 2003-2014

Officials say Hopkins County native and singer/songwriter Rusty Tabor will be performing throughout the event, and tickets are available but in a limited capacity for $50. For purchase, contact Laura Faulk at First United Bank at lfaulk@efirstunitedbank.com or visit Eventbrite.