HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Two schools with a strong rivalry are putting aside their differences in an act of unity.

Hopkins Central and Madisonville North Hopkins basketball teams came together to remember all that was lost during last year’s deadly tornado.

At Tuesday night’s game, the student section was full of classmates wearing “Hopkins United” t-shirts. Leaders with “Hopkins County Be-you-tiful” sold the shirts last month, which were designed by students from both schools. Those wearing the Hopkins United shirts were able to attend Tuesday night’s game for free.

“Just shows you that even our youth want to give back to the community and they are eager to be a part of the community,” says April Devine, Director of Pupil Personnel. “They wanted to do this because they wanted the unity in our community to be stronger than ever.”

We’re told proceeds from t-shirt sales will help pay for several Be-you-tiful initiatives, including a spring beautification project that benefits Barnsley tornado survivors.