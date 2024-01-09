HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Dawson Springs received additional funds from Independence Bank. Employees visited City Hall Tuesday afternoon with a $75,000 check in hand.

Officials say more than two years have now gone by since a deadly tornado tore through multiple western Kentucky communities—causing widespread destruction and devastation across the Commonwealth, including hitting parts of Hopkins County such as the Dawson Springs City Park.

Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell shares that she and city leaders remain encouraged about the park’s progress. a media release says Kentucky’s first certified ‘Trail Town’ continues to collaborate with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on what is expected to be a multi-million dollar rebuild effort following the December 2021 tornadoes. The city anticipates beginning to rebuild the ball fields in Q3 of this year and hopes to have the fields ready for play in 2025. Mayor Sewell expresses her deep gratitude to those who have contributed money, both publicly and privately, towards this effort.

“Community remains at the forefront of our company,” Independence Bank President Kent Mills shared. “We realize that restoring this attraction will be an asset for area residents. We appreciate those who have made generous gifts to help offset the costs of new construction. We are enthusiastic to see the development that derives from these dollars.”