HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – After a three-day jury trial, a man has been found guilty of multiple charges from leading Hopkins County and Madisonville authorities on a chase in August 2021.

According to the Hopkins County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Joseph Franklin was convicted of the following charges:

Speeding 35 Miles Per Hour Over the Speed Limit

Reckless Driving

Disregarding a Traffic Control Device (two counts)

1st Degree Feeling or Evading the Police (two counts)

Wanton Endangerment, 1st and 2nd Degree

Tampering with Physical Evidence

1st Degree Trafficking in 2 or More Grams of Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1st Degree Possession of Methamphetamine

1st Degree Criminal Mischief

Police state they attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit ensued through Earlington and Mortons Gap after Franklin refused to stop. During the pursuit, police say Franklin threw items out of the vehicle (later discovered to be methamphetamine), and after several miles, Franklin crashed in the White City Wildlife Management area and fled on foot.

Authorities were able to locate and arrest Franklin later and found more meth and additional paraphernalia in the vehicle.

The Commonwealth states testimonies were presented from MPD Major Justin Jones, MPD Detective Miles Dozer, HCSO Sgt. Ryan Bailey, MPD Sgt. Jon Keelin, HCSO Major Charlie Young, HCSO Detective Brad Ross, HCSO Deputy Johnathan Barnes, Hailey Oliver, Jeremy Hammack and John Slaton.

“The Commonwealth commends the actions taken by the officers during this dangerous pursuit, as well as their trial testimony,” the Commonwealth stated.

The Commonwealth also says the jury heard evidence of Franklin’s prior felony criminal history and found him guilty of 1st Degree Persistent Felony Offender. The jury recommended a total sentence of 20 years, and Franklin must serve ten years before being eligible for parole.

Sentencing will be held on August 28, 2023.