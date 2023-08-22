HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Humane Society are conducting an investigation into animal cruelty in Dawson Springs.

KSP states after a near month long investigation, the Humane Society found that numerous Alaskan Malamutes were being sold unvaccinated and living in deplorable conditions.

The preliminary investigation revealed Nina Holm, 58, was in possession of 24 dogs. Police state troopers discovered several dogs being kept outside in a metal building under conditions of extreme heat, little to no ventilation, no water and the floor covered in feces.

Police also state inside the residence, troopers discovered five puppies covered in feces locked inside a small cage in the kitchen.

Police say Holm voluntarily surrendered 24 total dogs and puppies to the Humane Society.

Holm is charged with 24 counts of Cruelty to Animals, 2nd Degree.