NEBO, Ky. (WEHT) — West Hopkins School basketball players made many memories over the weekend as the group took a special trip to Lexington.

The students arrived at Rupp Arena on Saturday to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Yale Bulldogs for the first time since 1961.

Students stand courtside in Rupp Arena for Saturday’s game. (Courtesy: Hopkins County Schools)

School faculty say two of the biggest highlights of the visit included a private meeting with Head Coach John Calipari and watching the Wildcats win.

“What a memorable experience!” says Hopkins County Schools on social media, remarking on the unforgettable day.

UK’s Men’s Basketball team will head north to Madison Square Garden on December 17 to face off with UCLA.

