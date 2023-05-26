HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation (MHCEDC) and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce announces the launch of discount cards to encourage the community to shop locally.

“The Woman-Owned Business Discount Cards serve as a testament to our commitment to fostering a thriving local economy that embraces diversity and empowers women entrepreneurs,” states Melanie Tapp, Business Relationship Director at MHCDEC.

“The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce works with and supports women entrepreneurs to help grow their businesses. We want to celebrate and empower these women and this exciting new project is one of the ways we believe we can do it,” said President Lisa Miller.

Vice President of Operations at MHCEDC Ruthann Padgett echos Miller’s statement saying shopping locally bolsters economic vitality of Hopkins County and more resources stay within the community, enabling those businesses to reinvest in their operations, create jobs and contribute to the overall prosperity of the region.

The cards offer a range of discounts and special offers, exceeding value over $100 per card. Cards can be purchased for $10 at 15 E. Center Street in Madisonville during normal business hours.