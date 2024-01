HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Madisonville man on a warrant for a rape charge.

Officials state Brandon Morse, 24, was taken into custody at a fast-food restaurant without incident at 8:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say Morse is accused of sexual intercourse by force against a female juvenile.

Morse was taken to the Hopkins County Jail, and the investigation is ongoing.