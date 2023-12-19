HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On December 19, Deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a fatal traffic accident at the Pilot Travel Center in Mortons Gap.

Law enforcement officials say deputies spoke with the driver of a semi-truck parked in the lot. Andy Mena, 45, of Joliet, Illinois, advised he was in his vehicle sleeping around 4 .a.m., when someone knocked on his door. Mena advised the subject asked him to pull his truck up, to allow the other driver to connect his trailer parked beside Mena.

HCSO says Mena advised he pulled his truck forward and sat for about 15 minutes. Mena advised he locked in his side mirror and didn’t see anyone, so he backed-up into his former spot. Mena advised shortly after 7 a.m. he pulled his truck up to allow him to exit and enter the truck stop. When he pulled up he noticed someone in between the trailers.

Deputies say the driver of the other semi-truck parked next to him was Hershel Cobb, 53, of Madisonville, and he had been pinned between the trailers. Ambulance personnel and Hopkins County Coroner arrived and pronounced Cobb deceased at the scene.

Authorities say Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hopkins County Coroner, Squad 2, Medical Center Ambulance Service and Kentucky State Police.