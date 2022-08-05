Madisonville

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
90°
Evansville
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Your Local Election HQ
Road to Recovery
Alabama manhunt
Crime
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Coronavirus Watch
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Child hit and killed by a vehicle on Hwy 66 has been …
Video
Top Stories
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest
Video
Man’s best friend takes a splash in Owensboro
Video
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
Video
Free butterfly day flying closer
Sports
Local Sports
NFL Draft
Home Team Friday
100 Years of Football
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
China 2022
Indy 500
Top Stories
Hall of Famer Eckersley to leave Red Sox booth after …
Top Stories
Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches’ poll; Ohio St. …
PGA Tour says players knew consequences of joining …
Brewers tumble out of 1st in division after trading …
Bruins bring back captain Bergeron, and David Krejci, …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Tracking the Tropics
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Every Day Heroes
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Pledge of Allegiance
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Mental Health Seminar (8/05/22)
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Back to School Bash NUMC …
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Head’s Construction (8/05/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Ellis Park (8/05/22)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s …
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Love Your Teeth (8/04/22)
Video
Contests
Fight The Bite Sweepstakes Presented by Action Pest Control
Hoosier Lottery Jumbo Fun Sweepstakes
3 Degree Guarantee
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Madisonville
KY 2157 to be closed for roadwork
Top Madisonville Headlines
Hit and run injures 74-year-old bicyclist
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
Latest Video
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Monday August 8
Child hit and killed by a vehicle on Hwy 66 has been …
Ron’s Steamy Monday Forecast
Otters drop in series finale to Grizzlies
Stacey’s Very Humid Forecast – August 7 2022
Strassenfest Parade brings back memories
More Videos
Trending Stories
Delta-8 THC declared legal in Kentucky
Child hit and killed by a vehicle on Hwy 66 has been …
President Biden amends Kentucky Disaster Declaration
Tropical Smoothie Café temporarily closes in Evansville
Spectators flock to the streets for Strassenfest