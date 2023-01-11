MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials are planning for Madisonville to get an air show soon.

Emily Herron, C.M., Airport Manager, says, “Currently we are still in the early planning stages of the air show, but we are so excited to bring this inaugural airshow event to our community and to the Western KY region!”

Officials say they are tentatively planning for early October, and expect for this to be an event to bring people out to the airport in Madisonville and “experience the joy of aviation.”

Organizers say they hope to have several entertaining airshow performers as well as aircraft on static display for people to see.