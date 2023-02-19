MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police confirm one is dead after a shooting in Madisonville. Officers tell us the shooting happened Sunday at the Cross Creek Apartments.

According to Madisonville Police Department, officers arrested 21-year-old Raleigh Lamar after the shooting.

Police have not announced the name of the deceased. More information is expected to be released by the police department on Monday.

Raleigh Lamar was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and faces charges of:

Murder

Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.