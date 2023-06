HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) is looking for a suspect involving an armed robbery at a Walgreens.

According to officials, on Friday, June 16, a person left with cash from the register after threatening staff with a firearm. Officials state no injuries occurred from the incident.

The MPD is requesting anyone with information to contact the department at 270-821-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 270-821-1111. The investigation is ongoing at this time.