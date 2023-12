HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says there will soon be a permanent closure of Bean Cemetery Road at the U.S. 41A intersection in Hopkins County.

KYTC says it will permanently close Bean Cemetery Road at the US 41A intersection in Madisonville after the beginning of the new year. This closure will not block entry to the driveways of local businesses.

Officials say commuters will use the newly created Baldwin Drive as the alternative route.