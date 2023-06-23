HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Officials are offering a cash incentive for information leading to the identification and arrest of an armed robbery suspect in Madisonville.

On Friday, June 16, Madisonville Police officers responded to the Walgreens on S Main Street at 8:23 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed robbery. Police allege the suspect took cash from the register after threatening staff with a gun.

(Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department)

Surveillance photos shared by the police department appear to show a suspect wearing black pants and a white hooded sweatshirt walk into the store before the robbery.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $200 reward for any info that leads to the suspect’s identification and arrest. You can contact the Hopkins County Crime Stoppers by phone at 270-825-1111 or online by clicking here.

