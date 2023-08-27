HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Mahr Park Arboretum announced there will be trail and parking lot maintenance on Monday and Tuesday.

Officials say they will have signs and cones up in lots and trail areas that are closed. Park officials say the paved trail from the kayak launch east to the stone bridge, Event Barn A and B parking will be closed Monday morning for maintenance. A spokesperson with Mahr Park Arboretum says people can use other lots and trails that will remain open.

Park officials welcome people to call or email with questions at 270-584-9017 or mahrpark@madisonvillegov.com.