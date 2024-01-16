HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police have released more details regarding a Madisonville man being charged with multiple sex crime charges.

Henry Strader, 46, was arrested following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to KSP. The Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering Strader was allegedly using electronic devices to procure a minor online.

KSP says the investigation resulted in search warrants at two different locations in Madisonville on January 12, and equipment that was used was seized and taken to a forensic lab for examination.

Strader is being charged with one count of 1st degree official misconduct and one count of obscene matter to minors, both are Class A misdemeanors that carry up to 12 months in jail. Strader is also charged with ten counts of procuring a minor by electronic means and one count of possession of matter portraying the sex performance of a minor, Class D felonies with a potential sentence of one to five years for each offense.

Strader is currently at the Hopkins County Jail. KSP says the investigation is ongoing.