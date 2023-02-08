MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Two men and a woman are behind bars after police accuse them of being members of a “drug trafficking organization”.

Law enforcement officials began the investigation after they received several tips alleging a home along 600 block of E Broadway Street was being used to traffic various types of drugs.

The Madisonville-Hopkins County VICE/Narcotic Unit says detectives pulled over several vehicles leaving the home this year. During traffic stops, officers reportedly found drugs and arrested several individuals with active arrest warrants.

Officers executed a search warrant of the home on Wednesday and reportedly found a large amount of drugs, which they believe is marijuana, crack cocaine, synthetic drugs, counterfeit fentanyl pills, meth and large amount of drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, James A. Moore, Talisha L. Moore and Joshua T. Skinner were arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on several charges.

