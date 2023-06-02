HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and PACS Transportation have mutually agreed to cease Go Madisonville operations beginning July 1.

Officials say Go Madisonville has been providing public transportation since 2017, but due to low ridership, the city of Madisonville and PACS Transportation determined the program is no longer sustainable.

A news release says Madisonville residents who were using Go Madisonville for transportation needs are encouraged to contact PACS Transportation at 270-821-3232 for more information about other transportation options.

Officials say the city of Madisonville would like to thank PACS Transportation for its partnership and dedication to providing transportation services to the Madisonville community.