HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested in Madisonville after police say he led officers on a chase that ended after spike strips were used.

Police state Central Dispatch received a call about a possible DUI at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday with callers stating the vehicle was all over the road, going through yards on Main Street and hitting a pole before turning onto West Noel Avenue. Police say the vehicle damaged several properties while hitting a small retaining wall.

When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly refused to stop, crossing the center line several times. Police say the vehicle continued to weave in and out of lanes, regardless of oncoming traffic, speeding up and slowing down and passing in an unsafe manner until spike strips from Kentucky State Police brought the vehicle to a stop after blowing through a stop sign.

The driver, identified as Paul Durban, 50, was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on charges of Speeding, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, two counts of Criminal Mischief (1st and 3rd Degree), Following too Closely, Reckless Driving, Fleeing or Evading Police (1st Degree) and Disregarding a Stop Sign