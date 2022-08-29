MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Glema Mahr Center for the Arts opens its new season on September 15, at 7 p.m., with the Eykamp String Quartet.

A news release says members of the Eykamp String Quartet serve as principal string players of the Evansville Philharmonic Orchestra and as Artists in Residence at the University of Evansville. Officials say guests will be seated onstage for this first installment in this year’s Chamber Music Series.

Admission is $25 for adults and half price for students and children. Tickets are available at either the box office, at 270-821-2787, and online.