MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT)- Over 50 new jobs are coming to Madisonville in a $68 million investment. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear helped Ahlstrom unveil its new fiber tissue protection line this afternoon.

“Ribbon cuttings like these are so special because it means that reality is here. This latest investment in Madisonville is going to ensure that more Kentucky families thrive,” the governor says.

The Madisonville facility was selected out of dozens of locations around the globe.

“The state of Kentucky and the city of Madisonville continues to welcome us with open arms and continue to support us with our growth ambitions,” says Helen Mets, the President and CEO of Ahlstrom.

The expansion was announced in May 2021 and will be used to make products used in flooring, building, and transportation. The governor says this investment is another example of recent economic momentum in the common wealth. He says he is excited to see what the future holds.

“We are winning over and over and over again… it is really exciting to be a Kentuckian,” Governor Beshear says.