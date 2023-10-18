HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with Mahr Park Arboretum have announced they have been upgraded to a Level II Accreditation.

This upgrade, provided by The ArbNet Arboretum Accreditation Program and The Morton Arboretum, is in recognition of Mahr Park’s efforts to reach higher standards of professional practices considered important for arboreta and botanic gardens. The ArbNet program is the only global initiative that officially recognizes arboreta at various levels of development, capacity, and professionalism.

In addition to the recent upgrade, Mahr Park is recognized as an accredited arboretum in the Morton Register of Arboreta, a database that catalogs the world’s arboreta and gardens dedicated to woody plants.

“We are thankful that we have been upgraded to a level II Arboretum,” says park superintendent Ashton Robinson. “It is vital for Mahr Park Arboretum that we honor the Mahr’s gifted land and cherish it in a special way according to what they valued. Maintaining a natural space for the community and local wildlife to enjoy is vital for long-term quality of life. Our goal is to create and maintain a living space for people to retreat to and be intentional with this beautiful land for enjoyment and green space for all.”