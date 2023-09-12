HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – For the weekend of September 16 through 17, there will be a gun show in Madisonville.

Event organizers say if anyone is a gun collector or a hunting enthusiast, they’re welcome to come to the show at the West Kentucky Archery Complex. An event page says RK Shows will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear.

Hours will be:

Saturday: 9 AM – 5 PM

Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM

Tickets will cost:

Adults(13+): $10 VIP: $12.50 – no line, no wait

Children(6 through 12): $4 VIP: $6.50 – no line, no wait



Officials say vendors will be available to teach people, answer their questions and help people find exactly what they’re looking for. Event organizers say there will be security and check-in points for the safety of attendees and vendors.

People can get exhibtor, dealer and ticket information here.