HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville, along with Madisonville Regional Airport, is hosting Wings Over Western Kentucky on October 7.

Event organizers say the event is free and open to the public, starting at 10:00 a.m., and will feature a variety of exciting aviation acts along with static display aircraft. Officials say Wings Over Western Kentucky is an event that will feature both modern and historical aircraft.

Organizers say the airshow will not only provide entertainment for the spectators; but also create an opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services to a broader audience. Officials say there will be local food and dessert vendors along with a kid’s area. People are asked to bring their own chairs to enjoy the show.

Kevin Cotton, Mayor of Madisonville said, “The City of Madisonville is proud to host the inaugural Wings Over Western Kentucky airshow at the Madisonville Regional Airport. Our community is sure to be thrilled with the sights and sounds of the event! A special thanks to the City of Madisonville’s Tourism Committee and the City Council for their continuous support when it comes to bringing events like the airshow to Madisonville.”