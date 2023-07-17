HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A local gas, welding and safety distributor has earned the National Branch of the Year award from its company, Airgas, an Air Liquide company.

Officials state the branch was selected from more than 900 competing branches across the country. The Madisonville branch was selected as one of four national branches of the year, an award in its 19th year celebrating excellence in customer service, safety and financial performance.

Officials say the Madisonville branch has been providing best in class service to its customers since 1970 and was acquired by Airgas in 1992. The branch realized sales growth in 2022 by gaining significant new business and took a hands-on approach in the market. Officials also say the team of associates also supported their community in recover efforts after tornadoes impacted the area in late 2021.

Scott Johnson, President of the Airgas Mid America Region states, “Each of the 18,000 associates at Airgas strive every day to achieve our mission of providing customers an effortless experience and best in class value. The five dedicated associates who are the heart of our Madisonville branch serve as an excellent example of what is possible with teamwork, focus on safety and dedication to our customers. Congratulations to each and all!”

Officials state Airgas’ CEO, COO and senior leaders visited the Madisonville branch in June to celebrate the branch’s success and personally congratulate associates. The branch received a National Branch of the Year trophy made from a platinum-coated cylinder. Each associate received a personalized award ring commemorating the achievement.

Officials also state the group goes above and beyond in the region to meet customers’ needs and to work as a team for the common good. They strive to learn from and support each other. They help customers manage inventory of gases, welding materials and safety supplies and share Airgas’ deep expertise in advanced fabrication, food processing, supply chain logistics and safety, which is why they are being named with this award.