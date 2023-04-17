HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville has determined its lineup for the 4th Fest and Praise in the Park.

The event will be on June 30, July 1 and 2. Officials say the annual event is free to attend and will feature concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden on Friday and Saturday only, kids’ activities and fun for the entire family. This year’s fireworks show will be on July 4, following the Madisonville Miner’s Game in Madisonville City Park.

Event organizers say headline concerts include Clay Walker, Vanilla Ice and Matthew West. Officials say additional performers include Coffey Anderson, the 101st Airborne Rock Band, C+C Music Factory, Tag Team, DJ Shay, Anne Wilson, and Ben Fuller.

Mayor Kevin Cotton says, “We are excited to announce this incredible lineup as we bring you some country entertainment, a 90’s Dance Party, and Praise in the Park for our annual festival. We look forward to seeing another large crowd this year! Mark your calendars and join us in Madisonville, Kentucky, on June 30th, July 1st and 2nd to celebrate the Holiday weekend!”