MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant.

According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke.

More than thirty firefighters from Madisonville, and several volunteer departments, spent more than two hours battling that fire. Chief Dunning says the inside of the restaurant has substantial damage from the flames, smoke and water.

Engineers are being called in to inspect the building, which dates back to the 1970s to see if it can be saved. There were no reported injuries.