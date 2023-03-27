MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – On March 23, around 10:28 p.m., the Madisonville Police Department (MPD) responded to the 600 block of Echo Lane in reference to a death investigation.

MPD says Donald and Jayne Hundley were discovered deceased in the residence by a family friend after he went to the home to check on them as they had not been heard from for a large amount of time. Police say both Donald and Jayne had gunshot wounds to their heads and it was determined that Donald’s injury was self-inflicted.

MPD says after an autopsy was performed on both, it was determined Jayne had been shot twice. Detectives with MPD determined Donald shot Jayne twice and then turned the gun on himself around 10:00 a.m. after Jayne discovered financial problems.

MPD was assisted by the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.