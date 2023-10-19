HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville would like to invite the public for a groundbreaking ceremony aimed at bringing more shopping opportunities to the area.

Officials say there will be a name reveal of the retail businesses that will be a part of the Phase II Development from Brewer Retail Development at Town Center Madisonville, 595 Whittington Drive. City officials say this new development will bring more shopping opportunities to the community, along with job creation and economic growth.

The announcement will be streaming live on the city’s Facebook page, and they ask for people to either attend this event or follow the live stream to hear all of the details.

The city says the ceremony will be on October 26 at 10 a.m..