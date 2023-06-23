HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a Salvation Army employee after allegedly assaulting another woman earlier that night.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army at 8:14 p.m. on June 22 for an active physical disturbance involving four males.

Officials state after taking Soloman Hubbard, 21, into custody, officers could immediately smell the odor of alcohol, and Hubbard was bleeding while the other three had blood on them too.

After talking with witnesses, it was determined Soloman came to the Salvation Army to search for another woman who ran away from him and sought shelter at the center after being assaulted. Officials state the woman had a busted lip and was yelled at.

Officials say one employee saw Soloman upset and attempting to calm him down, Soloman allegedly hit the worker in the mouth and chest, causing the scene.

After treatment, Soloman was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges: