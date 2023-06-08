HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 36-year-old Madisonville man was flown to the hospital after his car went airborne during a rollover crash.

Police say they responded to the accident Thursday on West Center Street near the Youth Athletic Association complex.

We’re told a 2006 Nissan pickup truck driven by Andrew Gamblin left the road, struck a culvert, went airborne over the railroad tracks and rolled over onto its side.

The Madisonville Fire Department extricated Gamblin out of the car and first responders transported him to a local hospital via ambulance. From there, police say he was flown to another hospital and is in stable condition.

According to police, CSX stayed on scene to investigate potential damage done to the railroad tracks.