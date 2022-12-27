MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have acknowledged there has been some confusion in regard to rumors of water shutoffs.

We spoke with the water department about a rumor about how the city was going to shut off water to everyone. However, we have confirmed this is not true. Water department officials tell us if a home or business is found to have a major leak that is using lots of water, they will shut off the water to that specific building. However, officials say they are not shutting off water to the whole city.

Officials say the department is experiencing higher than normal water usage in its system. Officials have determined that this is due mostly to customer leaks as well as customers with faucets running to prevent freezing pipes. Officials tell us they do not want people to panic and start filling their tubs with water, as that will make the water usage issue worse.

Water officials say they are asking that everyone observe their property for leaks as officials have had several residences and businesses with bad leaks that required the water to be shut off. Officials ask for people to also remember as temperatures return above freezing to turn their running/dripping faucets off to avoid a higher bill.

Madisonville Water says if anyone sees water running on their property to please contact the Water Distribution Department at 270-824-2140, 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Central Dispatch at 270-821-1720 if assistance is needed after hours.