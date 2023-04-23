HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A good boy received a big birthday shoutout on social media Sunday morning.

The Madisonville Police Department posted about the special occasion on Facebook in order to celebrate K9 Narco’s birthday and thank him for working hard.

(Courtesy: Madisonville PD / Facebook)

“Happy Birthday to one of our K9 partners, Narco, from the Madisonville Police Department!” officers said on social media. “Thank you for your service and for all the hard work you do to keep our community safe. Here’s to another year of sniffing out crime and being a loyal companion to your handler, Officer Childress!”

Photos shared online show the pup with a “Birthday Boy” bow, beads and a party hat. Dozens of people responded to the post and also wished him a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday, Narco!!! Thank you for all you do for our community,” said one Facebook user. “I hope you get lots of treats today! “

You can wish K9 Narco a happy birthday by visiting the Madisonville Police Department page.