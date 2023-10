HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department (MPD) is seeking information in regard to a missing woman.

MPD says Shelly Dunlap was last seen in Madisonville on October 8. Officers specify Dunlap was last seen near Park Avenue. Authorities say say Dunlap is 48 years old, 5’3″ and has blonde hair.

(Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department)

Police say if anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the Madisonville Police Department at 270-821-1720.