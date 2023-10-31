MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — Mahr Park Arboretum in Madisonville has announced it has a “Level II” accreditation from the ArbNet Accreditation Program, and Eyewitness News spoke with the superintendent about the accreditation.

Superintendent Ashton Robinson says the benefit for having this park and accreditation is having the opportunities for learning about the environment and about the wildlife that call the park its home.

“Just being outside in nature — it’s so good for the body, the soul,” Robinson said. “So, for our community and beyond to have a beautiful park like this — that they can enjoy explore with family, with friends or by themselves — it’s incredible.”

ArbNet as a worldwide organization recognized the park for being able to identify 100 different species of trees and wooded plants on the park’s 265 acres.

Some identified species at Mahr Park are native to Kentucky.

Robinson says the park has gone through many changes after officially opening in 2016, and at one time park staff and volunteers had only identified 25 species.

Some efforts like reforestation and physically planting trees have helped launch the park to have the recognition it has today.

“It’s just a great exciting thing that has happened,” Robinson said. “It’s taken a lot of work with our staff and our volunteers and our team.”

Robinson also tells us she is inviting everyone to visit the park and to see the red and orange leaves before they leave for the season.

Mahr Park is open daily from dawn to dusk.