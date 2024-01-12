HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man in Madisonville was arrested after he allegedly exhibited strange behavior, according to authorities.

Police state they received multiple calls about a man in the 200 block of Whittington Drive, identified as Dakota Kingery, 29, lying in people’s yards and screaming.

Police commented it was raining outside and 50 degrees at the time.

Officers said Kingery was waving his arms and walking down the road when he took off running after police reportedly called him out.

Kingery continued to run, but officers were able to catch up before all parties reportedly slid and fell into a ditch due to the constant rainfall, wet grass and mud.

Kingery was able to be taken into custody, and officers said he was reportedly sweating, slurring words and causing a scene. Police say at one time Kingery claimed he was the antichrist, using racial slurs and directing sexually explicit comments towards officers.

Police also say this isn’t the first time officers have dealt with Kingery, and a search revealed a baggie with suspected synthetic marijuana residue. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail for Public Intoxication, Fleeing or Evading and Disorderly Conduct