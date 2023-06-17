HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Freedom was celebrated Saturday night in Hopkins County. The 2nd Annual Hopkins County Juneteenth Festival was held at Dr. Festus Claybon Park in Madisonville.

Juneteenth is a day where black Americans commemorate the emancipation of enslaved ancestors. While today is a day for celebration, it’s also a time to educate others on what the holiday means.

“We have a lot to celebrate on this day, meaning that the last slaves were freed in 1865 in Texas.” explains Bill McReynolds, President of the African American Coalition of Hopkins County. “We want to honor the ancestors with this celebration. And so we just want to spread the love. You know, it’s all about unity, love, harmony.”

This weekend’s event featured local vendors, food trucks and ended with a fireworks show.