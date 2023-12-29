HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville woman is behind bars and facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and marijuana possession.

Madisonville Police state this is from when Central Dispatch received a call saying a toddler was outside in a jacket and boots in an apartment parking lot at 3 a.m. Friday.

The caller stated she went outside to take the trash out when she saw the child. The caller also said it was raining with temperatures in the 30s.

After officers arrived, a report states the child was able to point to the apartment where she lived. Officers knocked on the door, but allegedly received no answer. Police say the apartment manager was able to be contacted and found out the child’s mother, Dominque Gary-Coleman was at another apartment.

Gary-Coleman told officers she left the toddler asleep in her room and was gone for ten minutes. The report states officers were on scene for over 20 minutes.

Officers allegedly saw marijuana and a grinder in the apartment in plain view. Gary-Coleman claimed she does smoke weed. She was arrested and taken to the Hopkins County Jail while the child was placed into care of relatives.