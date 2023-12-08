HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man with alleged multiple warrants was arrested by Madisonville Police following a chase and help from a K9.

MPD states on December 8, officers attempted to stop a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on Sandcut Road that they say was crossing the centerline and fog line many times.

Officials state passengers were prevented from escaping by the driver and the vehicle almost hit another vehicle before turning onto a muddy gravel road on private property off of Flat Creek Road. The chase ended near Curtis Mine Road when police state the driver, identified as Cameron Baldwin, ran off along the railroad tracks.

A K9 was able to locate and assist in Baldwin’s arrest, and Baldwin allegedly stated he ran because he had warrants for his arrest.

Baldwin was booked into the Hopkins County Jail on the following charges: