HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A week after his untimely passing, a beloved Madisonville Police Department K9 was remembered by officers with a funeral service.

K9 Narco, fondly known by the police department as “Narc the Shark”, passed away on June 15, 2023, at the age of 5-years-old. Officers escorted Narco through town on the way to his service Friday morning.

K9 Narco (Courtesy: Madisonville Police Department)

“Today we honored an incredible member of our law enforcement family, a faithful companion, and a true hero,” shared the police department on Facebook. “K9 Narco served the Madisonville Police Department and our community with unwavering dedication, and his impact will not be forgotten.”

We’re told Narco passed away from natural causes while off-duty. Officers say he was always ready to keep the city of Madisonville safe.

According to the police department, K9 Narco caught numerous criminals and seized a large amount of drugs off the streets.

“His personality was like none other, and he would instantly light up any room he was in,” officers say. “Not only was he extremely lovable, but he took his job very serious and was extremely proficient at it.”

During his service, he was handled by Officer Childress and Sgt. Keelin. The Madisonville Police Department expresses their heartfelt appreciation for the community in their support.