HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Madisonville.

According to the Madisonville Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of South Madison Avenue just before midnight Friday night.

Officials state officers discovered one individual had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Baptist Health Deaconess of Madisonville for treatment but later passed away.

Police say there is no known threat to public safety regarding the incident. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.