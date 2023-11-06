HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was injured following a single-vehicle accident in Madisonville.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office states just before 9 p.m. Sunday night, units were dispatched to the 1400 block of Grapevine Road in Madisonville due to a single-vehicle collision with suspected injuries.

Officials state evidence showed the driver, Daniel Fulton, 23, of Paducah was traveling north when he went off the right side of the road, allegedly overcorrected and went off the left side, striking a mailbox and power pole with the driver’s side before coming to a rest.

Officials say speed is a suspected contributing factor, and Fulton sustained serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital where he was flown by helicopter to Vanderbilt.