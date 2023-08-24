HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A popular lake officials were looking at lowering earlier this summer will stay at its current water level.

On Thursday, Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield confirmed the drawdown order for Otter Lake has been rescinded.

Earlier this month, the fiscal court announced they wanted to lower the lake by 10 feet in response to a lawsuit filed last December. As we previously reported, the state says the lake is a flood hazard and has a faulty dam.

According to the lawsuit, the price tag for repairs is between $500,000 to $800,000.