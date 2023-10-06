HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police made an arrest of a Henderson man after they say he led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Police state at 10:36 p.m. Thursday night the above vehicle driven by Joseph Carter, 26, drove into opposing lanes and disregarded a stop sign. Police state an attempt to pull Carter over was started, but Carter fled, passing vehicles at a high rate of speed before crashing on Rose Creek Road near Haynes Road.

Police say the stolen vehicle was a 2007 Toyota Camry out of Henderson County.

After taking Carter into custody, police state they found marijuana, several needles and an open container of alcohol.

Carter was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville, and he reportedly told staff he drank and did several different drugs.

Carter was transported to the Hopkins County Jail for the following charges: