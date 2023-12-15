HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Madisonville man was arrested on multiple charges after Madisonville Police say he ran into traffic, tried to steal a car and tried to grab an officer’s gun.

Police say Jacon Larkins, 29, was walking in and out of traffic near Pride and West Noel avenues and appeared to be under the influence. Police state Larkins seemed nervous, trying to wave down vehicles and had an apparent paper bundle in his hand.

When police tried to detain him, Larkins allegedly ran across the road into heavy traffic. Police say he tried to fight the officer after trying to steal a parked car. Larkins allegedly tried to grab the officer’s gun but was unsuccessful.

The officer deployed his taser but was ineffective due to Larkin’s jacket. Larkins allegedly tried to grab the officer’s gun again, causing another struggle. Police say it took backup and a K9 to get Larkins into custody.

Larkins reportedly refused to get into the cruiser, and police say pepper spray had no effect. It took a second round with a taser to get Larkins to the hospital for treatment then to the Hopkins County Jail.

Larkins was charged with Hitchhiking, Public Intoxication, Fleeing or Evading Police, Resisting Arrest and Disarming an Officer