HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Madisonville Police have made an arrest in connection to two men stealing about $40,000 worth of items.

Police state they were dispatched to a theft report on October 9 at approximately 10:45 a.m. at Market Place in Madisonville, and the caller stated two males stole the items from the back of the store including several compressors, steel plates and other items.

Law enforcement states security camera footage also showed two males on October 7 at approximately 9:17 p.m. in a Honda CRV drive to the back lot, load up a trailer of the items, remove a motor from a bailer and driving away.

Officials say later at 2:42 p.m., the suspects’ vehicle was seen in the Chateau Trailer Park. Authorities identified one suspect, Steven Smith, 37, and he allegedly admitted to taking the items, identified the trailer as his boss’s trailer and identified the other suspect.